Manufacturers sensitize public on spotting fakes

Counterfeits, contraband and look-a-likes have over the years been a menace to the economy. As a result, some of the most affected Industry players such as the Uganda Breweries, BAT Uganda and Unilever Uganda are raising the red flag on illicit trade, with the intention of sensitizing the public and relevant authorities on the adverse effects of illicit products and how to spot the difference between authentic and illicit brands.