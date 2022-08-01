Mandela SS expels 87 students over violent strike

Mandela secondary school, Hoima has expelled 87 students for allegedly participating in a violent strike. The decision to expel the students was communicated to their parents on Sunday following a Parent Teacher Association meeting at the school. The affected students are mostly drawn from S.4, S.5 and S.6, after reports of a planned violent strike, leaked on July 14, 2022, leaving substantial destruction of school property worth 300 million shillings.