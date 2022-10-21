MANAGING EBOLA LOCKDOWN:Govt, partners secure transport for teachers and medics

The Ministry of health has sent 10 minibuses to Mubende district to ease the movement of teachers and health workers in the midst of a 21-day lock down that was imposed on the district by President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday. According to the Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija, whereas the President allowed schools and health centres that are not treating Ebola patients to remain open, the current restrictions on movement have made it difficult for both the teachers and the health workers to provide these services. A lockdown was imposed on Mubende and Kassanda districts as a means of controlling an Ebola outbreak.