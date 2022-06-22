Man who hacked 15 year old gets 15 year sentence

The Manafwa Chief Magistrate Esther Nalungi has sentenced 27-year-old Derrick Kuloba to 15 years in prison for attempting to murder Evelyn Namasopo. According to court, Namasopo was attacked by Kuloba on 4th July 2020 and attempted to rape her before hacking her and chopping off her left hand. Last Wednesday Kuloba was convicted of attempted murder by the same court. He was also ordered to pay 50 million Uganda shillings to compensate the Namasopo family for her treatment.