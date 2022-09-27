Man who fled Ebola isolation center resurfaces in Masaka

One of the seven suspected Ebola contacts who escaped from the isolation unit at the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital has resurfaced at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital in bad condition. The in-charge at the hospital, Dr. Edwin Okello, says the patient now in their isolation unit was resuscitated after fainting on arrival at the emergency ward. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported six new cases of Ebola, bringing the cumulative total to 24 cases.