Man walking by the railway line survives death

On Monday, a young man narrowly survived being crushed to death by a train along 8th street in Industrial Area, in Kampala. Eyewitnesses say the young man was walking inside the rail line with headsets on, which made efforts of saving him fruitlessly. Bystanders and the train itself made alarms which fell on deaf ears. However, he lost his foot in the process, falling over, which saved him.