Man shot dead over scribe’s car stolen from the street

A man has been shot dead during an operation mounted by the anti-terrorism police and the Flying Squad. The man, identified as Lawrence Busingye Amooti had allegedly stolen a journalist's car. According to Police, Lawrence Busingye had hidden the car in Ganda, Nansana and when Police tracked him there he tried to run and was shot dead during the ensuing scuffle. Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has said Busingye is a known criminal that police have been hunting for.