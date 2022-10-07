Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Over 700 families face starvation as hailstorm wreaks havoc in Bunyangabu
  • 2 National Fort Portal City clerk arrested over abuse of office
  • 3 National Fish farming shaping lives of Bugiri women
  • 4 National Police probe spike in suicide cases among officers
  • 5 National Joy as Masaka Hospital gets first CT scan