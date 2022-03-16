Man jailed for embezzlement UGX 500 million meant for vulnerable Children

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

The Executive Director of Hope for Orphans and Vulnerable Children Uganda based in Kisoro District has been remanded to Kitalya prison for allegedly embezzling UGX 592 million meant for implementation of the Project Activities.

Innocent Ndagimana has appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Principal Magistrate Grade One Moses Nabende and was right away sent to Kitalya until 24th March 2022 when Court will formally read to him the charges.

It is alleged that between 2011 and 2020 at the Hope for Orphans and Vulnerable Children Uganda (HOVC) Offices in Kisoro District Ndagimana, being a founder member of the said Project, stole UGX 592, 237,764 the Property of the said Organisation.

On Wednesday morning Police at the CID headquarters arrested Ndagimana Innocent to answer for his alleged crime.



