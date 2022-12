Man held over alleged involvement in attacks on police

In a related development, Police in the jurisdiction of Luwero say they have recovered two firearms, one of which was used to kill a private security guard while the other was stolen from the same guard in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luwero district on the 8th of December. The suspect is currently being held at Luweero Police station. According to Police, the suspect was planning several armed robberies this festive season.