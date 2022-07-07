Man dies after 5km run fitness test IN UWA recruitment

One person collapsed and died on Wednesday during a recruitment exercise by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for new game rangers in Gulu City. Jacob Opiyo, formerly a resident of Kitgum District, collapsed after a 5-kilometre run and passed on at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. Another unidentified person is also in the hospital after the physical exercise. The recruits were subjected to the long-distance run to prove their physical fitness before they could be absorbed into the force. During the recruitment exercise at Kaunda Ground in Gulu City, over 2,000 people turned up but only 48 were recruited.