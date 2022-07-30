Man collapses after arriving at fuel station

Authorities in Hoima city are investigating the sudden death of a motorcyclist, who collapsed and died soon after arriving at a fuel station, to refuel his motorcycle. Some residents say the cyclist, only identified as Robert Kahwa, may have collapsed due to extreme hunger. Deo Kiiza, a relative to the deceased, noted that Kahwa had no record of sickness although he regularly drank substantial amounts of alcohol without eating. The body has been taken to Hoima city mortuary pending an autopsy.