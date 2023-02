Man burns girl over shs 15000 dispute

In the society of extended families that practice collective upbringing of children, your neighbour is supposed to be your friend. He or she is the first point of call when trouble befalls your home. However, nowadays people, especially in the urban areas, are increasingly weary of their neighbours. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us the story of Annet Nanteza, an 11-year-old girl who was burnt by her neighbour for over 15,000 shillings owed by the girl's family.