Man arrested after attempting to slap minister Fred Byamukama

Police in Kikuube have arrested the Kyangwali Sub-County District Councilor Nestoli Twesige for attempting to box the State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama. Twesige was arrested on the orders of the Minister last evening in Kikuube. Trouble started when the Minister ordered the arrest of Parish Chiefs, including the one for Bulimya Ward, in Kikuube Town Council who is said to be a Sister-in-law to Twesige.