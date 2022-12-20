Man accused of grabbing land is free on bail

A businessman who is accused of forcefully trespassing on a widow's land in Namungoona, Kampala has been granted bail. On the 2nd of December, Godfrey Bazaale, appeared in court and was charged for criminal trespass and malicious damage to property. He denied the charges and was remanded to Luzira prison. Prosecution states that between the 15th of November and the 1st of December, he trespassed on Gertrude Nalule's plot and destroyed a perimeter wall.