MALARIA PREVENTION: MOH dispatches indoor spraying kits to Lango, West Nile regions

Ministry of Health will conduct indoor residual spraying against the female anopheles mosquito as an intervention to reduce the malaria epidemic in Lango and West Nile regions. The one-month project will start in November and is estimated to cost 8.5 million US dollars approximately thirty-two billion shillings. Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa has dispatched an assortment of items that will be used in the house-to-house spraying. The event was held at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala.