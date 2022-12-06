Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Suspected Kampala serial child kidnapper shot dead
  • 2 National 6 dead, 11 injured as truck rams into taxi along Jinja-Kampala highway
  • 3 News US piles pressure on Rwanda over M23 rebels in DR Congo conflict
  • 4 World Iran sentences five to hang over protest-linked killing
  • 5 News Rwanda says international community not helping Congo crisis