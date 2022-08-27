Makerere University unveils new plans for Guild polls

The University Council of Makerere is set to enact a Students’ Guild Statute that will provide a framework to guide the university’s students’ leadership. This follows the university’s select committee findings on the institution’s guild operations, which revealed that the absence of this statute had given way to violence and improper conduct, during the guild elections. The university council is also set to review the students’ guild constitution to further streamline the electoral processes and activities.