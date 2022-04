Makerere University to spend UGX100bn on renovations

Makerere University is planning to spend at least UGX 100bn to renovate the halls of residence now in a dilapidated state. According to student leaders, the move is planned to lift the dimmed mood around the once glorified buildings years ago. The students are appealing to the university management and alumnus to speed up renovations ahead in time for the 100 years celebrations, due later this year.