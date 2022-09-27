Makerere University students want referendum on constitutional changes

The Makerere University Students Guild Constitution review committee has recommended a referendum on any possible amendments to the University's Guild Constitution. The committee members point out the suggested amendments like holding virtual Guild elections are not representative enough and can only be done implemented through the entire students' body consensus. The committee also wants the university council to consider adding more posts on the their student elections regulatory body. This was in a press conference at the Country's oldest University.