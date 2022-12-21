Makerere university introduces new course on land management

For many years, disagreements over land ownership have escalated into violence and lawsuits. The country is also experiencing problems from land tenure systems, fraud in land transactions, encroachment and grabbing. Now, Makerere University's new Masters of Science in Land Management course is aimed at equipping professionals in this field with skills and knowledge on resolving existing challenges through research. According to the Minister of Lands and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, the course comes at a time when the Lands Ministry is grappling with a backlog of complaints relating to land.