Makerere University asks court to uphold students’ suspensions

Makerere University has asked the High Court to stay the suspension of two University Students also guild presidential aspirants, and allow for the internal disciplinary structures within the University to function. The call came during a special hearing in the High Court in which aggrieved students Calvin Mugambwa Mwesigwa and Kenneth Katushabe sought to have their suspension from the university. The students argue that the matter that led to their suspension has already been overtaken by events since all guild elections, functions, structures and office activities were also suspended by the University Council until further notice. However, appearing on behalf of the institution, university secretary, Yusuf Kiranda says the matter is being handled in Makerere. Consequently, High Court Judge Boniface Wamala adjourned the matter to 28th November 2022, after the institution allowed them to return to Makerere to write their exams.