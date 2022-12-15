Makerere students drop assault charges against lecturer

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

Two Makerere University students have written to the DPP, asking her to drop assault charges against a lecturer who slapped them in class.

Patricia Aikoro and Prisca Mirembe have presented the said letter before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Fedelis Otwao in which they claim to have reconciled with their 57-year-old professor, Bernard Wandera, stating that they have no further interest in prosecuting him.

The reconciliation letter has been presented through Wandera's lawyer Derrick Bazeketta.

On 17th November 2022, social media was awash with video footage of professor Wandera, a lecturer at the college of humanities & social sciences at Makerere University, assaulting the 2 female students.

Prof. Wandera who has since been interdicted by the University was arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault and occasioning bodily harm.

He, however, denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of UGX 1.5 million, on top of being ordered to deposit his original National ID in court and an LC1 letter from where he resides.

Advertisement

On Thursday Prof . Wandera's lawyer informed the court that the 2 victims have since forgiven their lecturer and it is now upon the DPP and court to discharge his client.

However, Magistrate Otwao instead informed Wandera and his Lawyer that they need to convincingly address him on the law and sections on the withdrawal of charges before he exercises his discretion in the matter.

He has ordered Prof. Wabdera and his complaining students to return to court on the 30th January 2023.