Makerere convocation election results to be challenged in court

Contestants of the Makerere University Convocation elections have resolved to go to court to contest the poll, arguing that it was marred with irregularities. According to the petitioners' lawyer, Erias Lukwago, he has been instructed by Charles Odongtho and Gerald Karuhanga among others, to challenge the Makerere University Convocation election result, that saw George Mugabi Turyamureeba elected. However, the new chairperson George Mugabi Turyamureeba is not moved by this decision.