MAKERERE CAMPAIGN VIOLENCE: The events that led to the death of a UCU student

Makerere University Council has terminated the elections for the 88th students’ guild leadership pending an inquiry into the death of a law student from Uganda Christian University. Bewatte Batungura was stabbed to death during the campaigns at the university on Thursday. The Secretary to the Council Yusuf Kiranda said the elections have been postponed for a month and a committee will assess the Guild Electoral commission laws and gaps.