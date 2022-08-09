Mak guild leaders petition LOP over suspended elections

Makerere University Students have Petitioned the Leader of Opposition over the suspension of the student's leadership following the violence that marred the guild presidential elections. Led by Joshua Muhwezi and Lawrence Alionzi, the students claim the university Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe is deliberately refusing to re-instate for personal interests. The leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has promised to forward their grievances on the floor of parliament.