Prof Ezra Suruma calls for institutional growth

The chancellor of Makerere university Prof Ezra Suruma has called for action to end the challenge of non-functional institutions in the country. He was speaking during a dinner for Alumni at Makerere University as the institution marks 100 years of existence. For his part, the vice chancellor professor Barnabas Nawangwe urged the alumni to contribute to the ongoing projects that the university has undertaken.