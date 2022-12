Maj Gen Otafiire speaks on parliament, politics, NRM succession

Internal Affairs minister Major General Kahinda Otafiire, who is also a former fighter in the National Resistance Army, wonders why people are losing sleep about the NRM succession debate. Otafiire told NTV that President Museveni is still their preferred choice but the party is grooming other cadres who will take over when the time comes. Otafiire spoke to NTV's Sudhir Byaruhanga about this and other current issues.