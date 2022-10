Maj. Gen. Dick Olum replaces Lt. Gen. Muhanga in Kasese, DRC

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda’s Armed Forces, has appointed Maj. Gen. Dick Pritt Olum as the Commander of the UPDF Mountain Division and the overall Commander of Operation Shujaa against the ADF rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to a statement from the Defence Ministry and the UPDF Spokesman, the appointment takes immediate effect.