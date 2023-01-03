Maize supply increases after harvests around the country

Prices for maize and other cereals in Busia District have started to drop as the season of harvest sets in. For the whole of last year, a kilogram of maize cost 2,000 shillings a kilo but with the harvest, maize prices have dropped to between 1,300-1,400 kgs. The drop in prices is attributed to the flow of maize supplies from central and western Uganda. Aggrey Mirembe, the Busia district production officer says that even though the district was hit hard due to the weather changes, the low prices of maize coming in from other parts of the country are good for the residents. Busia market is the biggest handler of cereals in East and Central Africa.