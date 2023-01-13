MADI-OBONGI WRANGLE:Two districts in tag of war over Palorinya sub-county

At the beginning of the 2019/2020 financial year, six new districts became operational. These include Obongi, Kazo, Rwampara, Kitagwenda, Madi-Okollo and Karenga. While the districts were set up to bring government services closer to the people, however, Obongi district was soon embroiled in conflict with its mother district Moyo, over who owns the Palorinya sub-county. The sub-county hosts Palorinya Refugee Settlement. In December last year, the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament and the Local Government Ministry to return to the ground and consult the people of Palorinya sub-county. over where they prefer to belong.