Mabirizi challenges DPP’s decision to take over Sudhir case

Jailed city lawyer, Hassan Male Mabirizi today appeared before Entebbe grade one magistrate to challenge a decision by Entebbe Court allowing the DPP to take over his case to prosecute Ruparelia Group of Companies for allegedly dumping soil in Lake Victoria in Kitubulu Katabi town council. Male who came to court flanked by prison warders contends that upon court decision to grant state rights to prosecute the case, he (Male ) was not notified nor a copy of an affidavit given to him.