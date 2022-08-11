LUWERO INDUSTRIES: MPs call on UPDF company to diversify

Members of Parliament on the Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs want the government to increase funding to the National Enterprise Corporation to enable it to produce more goods and services that are beneficial to the defence forces and Ugandans. The members of parliament were led on a guided tour of Luwero Industries, a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), in Nakasongola district. According to the committee chairperson Rosemary Nyaki-kongoro, they learnt that the enterprise receives funding of about two billion shillings per year. They do carpentry and manufacture metal products among other things.