Luweero planned women’s rally rocked by teargas

In Luwero Women's day celebrations were rocked by teargas after police moved in to stop the meeting organised by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira had planned to host the celebration in concert with local NGO Caring Hearts Uganda, which is led by Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife to NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Despite pleas by the organisers, police insisted on shutting down the event, leading to teargas.