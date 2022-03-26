Luweero district looks to improve workers’ health through fitness campaign

According to the Ministry of Health, 3.2% of Ugandans have diabetes. Those with heart diseases stand at 6%, 350 people out of every 100,000 have cancer while 8,000 new cancer cases are recorded annually. In order to prevent Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), the government is urging the population to engage in various physical activities. Now Luwero Local Government has launched measures to promote good health among the civil and public servants through sports. According to Elizabeth Namanda, the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer, all civil servants and political leaders are required to convene to do sporting activities, each month.