Luweero diocese launches cocoa growing campaign

The catholic church in Kasana Luwero diocese has embarked on the promotion of cocoa growing in Luwero and Nakaseke districts. Through Karitas, the executive arm of the Catholic Church, the church is giving out over 5.000 cocoa seedlings to 250 farmers in five cooperatives in the sub-counties of Butuntumula, Kikyusa and Katikamu in Luwero district, as well as Kapeeka and Semuto in Nakaseke. According to Director Karitas, Fr. Hillary Muhezangango apart from creating income for the people, the promotion of cocoa growing is also intended at conserving the environment. Cocoa is grown mostly in Bundibugyo, Mukono, Jinja, Kamuli, Buikwe, Masindi, Mayuge, Iganga and Kayunga districts on a small scale by about 15,000 farmers.