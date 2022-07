LURED BY A PHONE: The silent danger lurking among school teens

Schools that allow learners to have phones in their learning environment have been urged to streamline the use of mobile gadgets by learners. According to child and ICT experts, whereas the use of technology is vital to boosting the country’s education sector, there are many hidden dangers, that learners can be exposed to. This comes after police intercepted 3 learners who had used their phones to escape from school early this week.