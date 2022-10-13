LUBOWA HOSPITAL PROJECT ROW: Constitutional court to give verdict on suit filed by activists

Five Justices of the Constitutional Court have heard the arguments for and against the approval of the proposed International Specialised Hospital in Lubowa. The Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) went to court seeking the cancellation of parliamentary resolution to guarantee 1.4 trillion shillings to an Italian Investor to construct the facility. Lawyers for ISER argued that everything about the process was flawed and the money spent so far could have constructed public health facilities.