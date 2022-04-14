Lubowa hospital opening date pushed to September 2024

September 2024 is the new date set by the government for the International Specialized Hospital at Lubowa to be open to the public. The news comes at a time when the ministry of finance has requested 319 billion shillings in the next financial year to be given to the Italian investor for the construction of the Lubowa specialized hospital project. However, some Members of Parliament yesterday requested the disbursement of the money to be stayed until the progress of the project is confirmed.