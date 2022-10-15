Lt Gen Muhanga hands over Shujaa command to Maj Gen Olum

The newly appointed commander of land forces Lt. Gen Kayanja Muhanga has officially handed over leadership of the UPDF mountain division and overall command of Operation Shujaa to Maj. Gen. Dick Olum Maj. Gen Olum takes over the operation to dislodge ADF rebels from the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been ongoing since November 2021. During the handover ceremony, which took place today at Muhoti Barracks, Chief of Defence Forces General Wilson Mbadi called for the maintenance of good relations with the DRC armed forces.