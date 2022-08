Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti hands over to Brig. Freeman Mugabe

The Chief Of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has blamed interference by the civilian court for the excess case backlog, in the army court. This he says also impacted investigations by the force’s Special Investigations Branch. The call came as Gen Mbadi presided of the official handover ceremonies that saw Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe succeed Lt Gen Andrew Mbadi as chairperson of the General Court Martial.