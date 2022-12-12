Low uptake of relaunched COVID-19 vaccination exercise

A fortnight ago, the president called on many to take up a COVID-19 vaccine booster, to guard against infection. Since then, the turnout at COVID-19 vaccine centers remains low. On December 2, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Health to re-launch the vaccination campaign and ensure more people are vaccinated. A mini survey by NTV has established that only those seeking foreign travel are seeking vaccination and most seek one dose of Johnson and Johnson.