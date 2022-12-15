Lotteries and gaming board targets Shs240bn revenues by 2024–25

The ministry of finance has urged the National Lotteries and gaming regulatory board to collect more revenues to help the government to finance the country's growing demands like infrastructure, education, and health. The state minister for finance for General duties Henry Musasizi spoke during the launch of the board’s strategic plan for fiscal years 2020/21 - 2024/25. The board says they intend to grow revenue collection from the 46 billion shillings they collected between 2018/19 to 240 billion shillings in 2024/25.