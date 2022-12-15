Lotteries and gaming board targets Shs240bn revenue by 2024/25

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board say it intends to grow its revenue collection from 46 billion shillings collected in the financial year 2018/19 to 240 billion shillings in 2024/25. In their strategic plan, they also indicate that their goal is to reduce addiction to gaming to less than 10% by 2025. The finance ministry also urged the board to collect more revenues to help government finance sectors like infrastructure, education and health. JUMA KIRYA with the details.