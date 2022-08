Lord Mayor Lukwago says Boda Boda registration exercise is illegal

Kampala capital city authority political leaders have distanced themselves from the ongoing registration of Boda Boda operators claiming that the exercise is being conducted illegally. As NTV's Daniel Kibet reports, the leaders say the 1st September 2022 registration deadline set by prime minister Robinah Nabbanja is null and void. The new rules state that only 7,000 bodaboda riders will be allowed to work in Kampala