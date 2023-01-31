Lord mayor Lukwago calls for education reform in the city

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, wants the central government to consider ending Universal Primary Education in the city, as it has negatively impacted the quality of education offered in schools under the Kampala Capital City Authority. According to the Mayor, the presence of free education may have caused poor performance of government primary schools within Kampala, after it emerged that none of the candidates who sat for the Primary Leaving Examinations scored an aggregate 4. However, UNATU Secretary General, Filbert Baguma, has rejected this proposal, stating that it would instead widen the education gap between the urban rich and poor in Kampala.