LOP responds to president’s state of the nation addre

The opposition has lined up 12 bills as part of their legislative agenda in this session. The bills among them, a constitutional amendment bill, include the Land and Agricultural Bank Bill, Political parties and Organisations Bill, and Education Amendment Bill among others. The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga made the revelation on the floor of parliament while responding to President's Museveni's State of the Nation Address as required by the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure.