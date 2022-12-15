LOP Mpuuga says they will pressure gov’t for answers on missing supporters

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Matthias Mpuuga says that the Minister of State for Housing Persis Namuganza has a high hill to climb to stop the impending censure process by parliament with the members of the opposition given liberty to engage in the process. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga says the group has a great interest in a process which will put Namuganza in the right place. Mpuuga stated that the censure process triggered by a report that found Namuganza culpable for misconduct and misbehaviour will hold her responsible for the irregular allocation of the land in the Nakawa-Naguru estates. JACKSON ONYANGO covered the LOP's end-of-year address.