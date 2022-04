LOP Mpuuga says MPs Sswanyana and Ssegirinya need urgent medical care

The leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga says that the two members of parliament under detention at Kigo prison need urgent medical attention. Following a visit to meet them, he reported that they looked unhealthy and appeared to be anaemic. Mpuuga says he is going to engage other stakeholders to seek better medical services despite the two facing murder charges that have led to their lengthy stay in the prison.