LOP Mpuuga protests President’s planned meeting with trade committee

The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has protested the invitation from members of the Trade Committee of parliament to meet President Museveni to discuss the committee report on the controversial agreement with Vinci Coffee Company. Mpuuga, who has directed his members not to attend, says the meeting is intended to undermine the powers of parliament. However, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa told parliament that he was unaware of the said meeting.