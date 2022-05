Looking back on the life of martyr Adolfo Ludigo

Saint Adolf Mukasa Ludigo was a catholic martyr from Fort Portal Diocese in Katoosa parish, Kyenjonjo district. At his shrine are rocks that have been there for thousands of years. The 22 rocks correspond with the number of catholic martyrs who were killed in 1885 and 1886. SOLOMON KAWEESA tells us how these rocks became an icon of the Catholic Martyrs.